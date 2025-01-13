Geeta Basra is all smiles as she celebrates Lohri

Mumbai, Jan 13 (IANS) As the festival of Lohri is being celebrated today on 13th January 2025, actress Geeta Basra was also seen indulging in the festivities. 'The Train' star was seen looking beautiful in a blue salwar kameez and hoop earrings, minimal makeup, and open tresses as she performed the pooja.

For the unaware, Geeta Basra is married to former cricketer Harbhajan Singh. The couple is blessed with a daughter Hinaya Heer, born in 2016, and a son Jovan Veer Singh, born in 2021.

In the meantime, renowned filmmaker Farah Khan recently visited Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh at their house. During the visit, the three indulged in a fun coffee session. During the heart-to-heart, the lovely couple talked about how their relationship commenced.

The former off-spin bowler revealed the moment he first noticed his now wife Geeta Basra. Harbhajan Singh first saw her on the poster of her 2007 crime thriller "The Train" co-starring Emraan Hashmi. The ex-cricketer saw the poster as he was on his way to board the Shatabdi Express. He was immediately taken aback by her elegance and hence decided that he would like to know more about her.

Harbhajan Singh later reached out to fellow cricketer Yuvraj Singh and asked if he could introduce him to Geeta Basra. As Yuvraj Singh played the cupid, these two got to know each other. He added that what started off as a casual interest turned into a meaningful relationship.

After dating for some time, Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra finally tied the knot in October 2015.

In the meantime, Geeta Basra's filmography includes "Dil Diya Hai", "Zila Ghaziabad", "Mr Joe B. Carvalho", "Second Hand Husband", and "Lock". The actress has stayed away from movies ever since her wedding.

Previously, the couple also appeared on "The Kapil Sharma Show", along with Navjot Singh Sidhu and his better half Navjot Kaur Sidhu.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.