Gaurav Sharma talks about his role in 'Anupamaa': 'I am totally opposite to Toshu in real life'

Mumbai, May 14 (IANS) Actor Gaurav Sharma, who has replaced Aashish Mehrotra in the show 'Anupamaa', has opened up on his character Toshu, sharing how he is totally opposite to him in real life, and it's quite a challenge to portray him.

Gaurav now portrays Paritosh Shah, a.k.a Toshu, in the Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey-starrer show.

The actor shared how Toshu is different from Gaurav in real life.

"I am totally opposite to Toshu in real life. Gaurav is nothing like Toshu. I am a mama's boy, and Toshu is the complete opposite because he's a disobedient son who doesn't respect his mother. So, it's quite a challenge, but with the help of my directors and the co-stars, I think I'll be able to achieve it. I'm still trying, and there's a lot to learn from being Toshu," he said.

Gaurav has worked with Rajan Shahi earlier in the show 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' and shared his emotions for the successful producer.

"It's always great to be back here. Directors Kut Production has been one of my favourite production houses - they are very professional and have good production values. The directors are really nice and cooperative, and the actors are all seasoned," he shared.

Talking about his on-screen mother, Rupali, Gaurav added: "So far, all the scenes I've done are with Rupali. She is truly exceptional and deserves all the stardom she has achieved. She is not only a great artist but also a wonderful human being. There's so much to learn from her."

The show also stars Madalsa Sharma and Gaurav Khanna.

Produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under the banner of Directors Kut Production, it airs on Star Plus at 10 p.m.

