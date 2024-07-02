Gagan Arora's moments of helplessness helped him connect with his role in 'Industry'

Mumbai, July 2 (IANS) Actor Gagan Arora, who plays the role of an ambitious screenwriter in the slice-of-life drama series 'Industry', discussed his personal bond with the character, revealing that experiencing moments of helplessness has been a connecting point.

Speaking about his relatability to the character Aayush Verma, Gagan shared: "Experiencing moments of helplessness has been a connecting point between me and my character, Aayush. Throughout my journey, there were times when uncertainty clouded my path."

"For someone without connections or a background in the film industry, navigating the industry's complexities and identifying the right opportunities can be daunting. I deeply empathise with his struggle, as I believe we all encounter pivotal moments where the choice between integrity and ambition defines our character. It is a universal test that many can relate to," he said.

Gagan, who started his career as an assistant director on Amar Kaushik's 2018 comedy horror film 'Stree', further reflected on the show's storyline, adding, "Industry is one of the most brutally honest portrayals I've come across. It fearlessly reveals the realities beneath the surface, offering a hard-hitting look at what it takes to make it in this industry."

Produced by The Viral Fever, the series dives deep into the harsh realities of Mumbai's Hindi film industry. The narrative revolves around the journey of Aayush (Gagan), an ambitious screenwriter navigating the challenges and complexities of Bollywood amidst romance, drama, competition, and betrayal.

The series also stars Chunky Panday, Guneet Monga, Ankita Goraya, Kunal Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Amit Masurkar, Suparn Verma, Sunit Roy, Sumit Arora, and Prosit Roy in pivotal roles.

'Industry' is streaming on Amazon miniTV.

On the professional front, Gagan made his acting debut with The Viral Fever's web series 'College Romance', in which he played the role of Bagga. He is also known for his work in shows like 'Tabbar' and 'The Fame Game'.

