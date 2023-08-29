'Gadar 2' actor Rumi Khan to feature in Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Section 108'

Mumbai, Aug 29 (IANS) After featuring in 'Pathaan' and 'Gadar 2', actor Rumi Khan will be seen sharing screen space with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the upcoming bollywood film, 'Section 108'.

Rumi said: "After working with Shah Rukh Khan in 'Pathaan' and previously with Sunny Deol in 'Gadar 2', I'm happy to get the opportunity to work with Nawazuddin Siddiqui."

"He is one of my favourite and I'm sure shooting with him will be amazing. I will get to learn a lot and the time spent will be like doing an acting workshop. I'm happy that slowly I'm making my way in bollywood. It's my third movie in a row," Rumi said.

Rumi, best known for featuring in TV shows like Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, Mahabharat (2013) among others, continued to share about his role.

Rumi said: "I can't reveal much about my role. But I can say in 'Pathan' I got to play a very small role, later in 'Gadar 2', it was a prominent role. But now its more powerful and strong with a very good screen time. I'm in contract to not much talk about same but my audience will enjoy watching me."

Rumi is happy to unite with film director Anees Bazmee, who is presenting the film.

"Anees sir is very genuine and kind. I'm big fan of his art and now it's a dream come true moment to star in a film by him. Also I'm someone who enjoys thriller. I'm happy that renowned director Rasik Khan will be directing it. I'm looking forward to this new journey."

The movie starring actress Regina Cassandra revolves around the country's biggest scam and is under the direction of Rashik Khan.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.