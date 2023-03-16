G20 summit platform for seeking vital inputs to boost education: Punjab CM

Amritsar, March 15 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday envisioned that the G20 summit will prove to be a healthy platform for seeking vital inputs of expert nations to boost the education sector across the globe in general and the state in particular.

Addressing the gathering during the second meeting of Education Working group of G20 here, the Chief Minister said he ardently believes that the deliberations in this summit will not only uplift the standard of education but will also benefit the youth of the state.

He expressed hopes that the strenuous efforts of the G20 in addressing major issues related to the global economy will give a major fillip to the economic growth of the country in general and the state in particular.

Mann also lauded the concerted efforts being made by G20 for promoting an environment of peace, understanding and international cooperation.

Highlighting the landmark initiatives taken by the government in field of education to share that in consonance with the ideology of B.R. Ambedkar, the chief architect of Indian Constitution, the state government is according top priority to the education sector.

He said the government believes that health and education form the bed-rock for human and social development and stands committed to strengthen and expand these two critical sectors.

Mann said the government has proposed an outlay of Rs 17,072 crore for school and higher education in the coming fiscal year.

The Chief Minister said the budget of Rs 200 crore has been kept aside up-gradation of schools into the "school of eminence".

He said these world class 117 schools of eminence will ensure holistic development of the students. Mann said these schools will cater to the students of classes 9 to 12 and are being built on five pillars of support and strength i.e. infrastructure, academics, human resource management, sports and co-curricular activities and community engagement.

The Chief Minister said apart from this, these schools will create opportunities to nurture individual ability and skills valuable for higher education, employment, training and others.

Underscoring the need for knowledge sharing, the Chief Minister said it can act as a catalyst for the overall development of the students.

He said his government is already focusing on enhancing the knowledge sharing agreement between the students from state and other countries.

Mann said it is the need of hour to ensure that the students become partners of the socio economic growth of the world.

He said "the Central government deserves an accolade for holding this mega event on this land of great gurus, saints and seers". Mann said it is his proud privilege and honour to be here to welcome galaxy of eminent personalities representing their respective countries.

The Chief Minister also thanked the Centre for choosing Amritsar to organise two sessions on education and labour.

