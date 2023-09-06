G20 Summit: Delhi Police designates India Gate, Kartavya Path as 'controlled zone'

New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) The Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday said that India Gate and Kartavya Path is not allowed for walking, cycling, or picnics during the G20 Summit as the area has been designated as a ‘Controlled Zone’.

Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) S S Yadav said that online delivery essential services will be allowed, but food delivery services like Swiggy and Domino’s will not be allowed in New Delhi.

“All media personnel with G20 passes will gather at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and be shuttled to the venue. Media vehicles will not be allowed entry into the New Delhi district area,” said the Special CP.

“Traffic Police has advised the use of the indigenous navigation app 'mapplemyindia' for the convenience of the general public to reach their destinations easily,” said the Special CP.

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on Tuesday wrote a letter to DMRC Managing Director Vikas Kumar urging to begin metro services around 4 a.m from Sep 8 to 10 which will enable hassle free travel of staff and timely reporting at the two prime venues that are IECC/ITPO and Rajghat.

On Wednesday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced to start its services from 4 a.m from terminal stations of all metro lines for three days from Friday to September 10.

The G20 Summit is scheduled in the national capital on September 9 and 10.

