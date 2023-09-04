G20 Summit: All Metro parking areas to be shut down from Sep 7-11

New Delhi, Sep 4 (IANS) In view of the G20 Summit, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro) has issued an order to Station House Officers (SHOs) to ensure that all metro parking remains closed from Thursday 6 a.m. till September 11.

“Keeping in view the security arrangements of the G-20 Summit- 2023, all SHOs/Metro Unit are hereby directed to ensure that all parking Lots in Metro Unit will remain closed & vehicles may be removed from it well in time in c/w G-20 Summit-2023 from 07.09.2023 at 0600 hours to 11.09.2023 till 1200 hours,” read the order issued by DCP (Metro) G Ram Gopal Naik.

“All the parking contractors must be directed to do the same at the earliest. All ACSP/Metro shall also ensure this. It may be given ‘top priority’,” the order further read.

Regarding metro services, a senior police official said that except for the Supreme Court station they will run normally. However, there may be temporary gate closures of 10-15 minutes at some stations due to VIP movement and security restrictions.

With the summit scheduled to take place from September 8 to 10, the Indian capital is leaving no stone unturned in making this historic event a resounding success.

