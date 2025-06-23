G V Prakash releases title track of Rudra's 'Oho Enthan Baby'

Chennai, June 23(IANS) National Award winning music director G V Prakash on Monday released the title track 'Oho Enthan Baby' from director Krishnakumar's upcoming breezy romantic entertainer, 'Oho Enthan Baby', featuring actors Rudra and Mithila Palkar in the lead.

Taking to his X timeline, G V Prakash wrote, "Best of luck team. Delighted to unveil this melodic bliss - #OhoEnthanBaby Title Track sung by @sidsriram. Best of luck @jenmartinmusic. Wishing @TheActorRudra, @mipalkar, and the entire team my heartfelt best for this beautiful journey. #SecondSingle #OEB #OEBfromJuly11 Directed by @Krishnakum25249. Produced by - @VVStudioz"

For the unaware, the film will mark the acting debut of Rudra, the younger brother of well known Tamil actor and producer Vishnu Vishal. Incidentally, the film is being jointly produced by Vishnu Vishal's production house, Vishnu Vishal Studioz.

The titular track, which has been picturised on Rudra and Mithila Parkar, is a peppy western romantical number that has been rendered by Sid Sriram. The song, whose lyrics have been penned by Ashique A R, has been set to tune by Jen Martin.

Actor Vishnu Vishal too took to his X timeline to thank both music director G V Prakash for releasing the song and to music director Jen Martin and singer Sid Sriram for delivering the mellifluous number.

He wrote, "So happy to have such a beautiful love song in my brother's debut film... Loved this tune when I heard it first, I hope you do too.. Thank you @JenMartinmusic and @sidsriram. #OhoEnthanBaby title track."

He also wrote, "Thank you @gvprakash bro for releasing our second single #OhoEnthanBaby."

The film, which has been directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar, has been produced by Raahul of Romeo Pictures along with Vishnu Vishal. The film has been co produced by KV Durai and Javid.

Apart from Rudra and Mithila Palkar, the film will also feature Anju Kurian, Mysskin, Redin Kingsley, Karunakaran, Geetha Kailasam, Balaji Sakthivel, Sujatha Babu, Nirmal Pillai, Nivaashiyni Krishnan, Arun Kurian, Vijayasarathy, Kasthuri and Vaibhavi Tandle among others.

On the technical front, the film will have cinematography by Harish Kannan and editing by R C Pranav. Art Direction for the film is by Rajesh and stunts have been choreographed by Rugger Ram. Choreography for the songs are by Bobby and Sathish Krishnan.

Mukesh Manjunath has penned the story for the film, which has additional dialogues and screenplay by Sharadha and Mukesh Manjunath.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.