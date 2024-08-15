Fulfilling aspirations of freedom fighters govt's priority: Punjab CM

Ludhiana, Aug 15 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said to fulfill aspirations of freedom fighters the government is according top priority to the health and education sectors in the state.

Addressing the gathering a state-level function to mark the martyrdom day of Shaheed Karnail Singh Issru, the hero of Goa liberation, the Chief Minister said to achieve this goal the state has given a facelift to the schools and hospitals.

He said while schools have been equipped with the latest technology to impart quality education to the students, the infrastructure has been upscaled in hospitals to ensure that people get the best treatment.

Mann said Aam Aadmi Clinics and Schools of Eminence have transformed the destiny of people of state.

The Chief Minister said problems like corruption and drugs have flourished in the state due to the patronisation by the previous governments.

However, he said his government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards these maladies that have ruined the state.

Mann said the government has already crackdown on the corrupt elements in the state and corruption has been weeded out of the state.

The Chief Minister said the life and sacrifice of these legendary martyrs are a source of inspiration for them.

He recalled the stellar role of martyrs of state in the national freedom movement.

He said it "is a matter of great pride for us that Punjabis had played a leading role in the national freedom struggle".

Paying tributes to Karnail Singh Issru, the Chief Minister said the martyr was the hero of the liberation of Goa from Portuguese imperialism.

He said the people will always remain indebted to this great national hero for his supreme sacrifice.

Interacting with the media, the Chief Minister said wrestler Vinesh Phogat missed the historic moment of bagging the medal in Paris Olympics due to the callousness of the coaches and experts.

He emphasised that coaches and staff are duty bound to maintain wrestlers' weight under prescribed norms as they get hefty salaries from the public exchequer.

However, Mann said there was a serious lapse in this case, which has bruised the psyche of millions of sports lovers.

