Fresh violence in Manipur worries as they threaten to pull in Naga community: Cong

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) After two more persons were killed in Manipur, the Congress on Monday said violence continued unchecked amid the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and that the fresh violence was more worrying as "they threaten to pull in the Naga community in the already ongoing conflict".Taking a swipe at the central and state government, Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "The Manipur violence continues...'unchecked, uncontrolled and unabated' amidst mysterious silence of PM Modi, complete inaction of HM (Amit Shah) and complicity of BJP CM N Biren Singh."

He said, "The Government of India has left Manipur to fend for itself, without bothering or caring for finding a solution or healing the wedge between communities. The latest acts of violence are even more worrying as they threaten to pull in the Naga community in the already ongoing conflict."

Surjewala also said that nearly 130 dead, 1,000 injured, over 70,000 displaced. "But no one cares. Time for PM Modi to act, before it's too late," the Rajya Sabha MP added.

His remarks came a day after two more people were killed in Manipur. Ethnic clashes erupted in Manipur on May 3 and since then over 100 people have died and thousands have been forced to take refuge in relief camps

The Congress has questioned the silence of the Prime Minister and also demanded immediate removal of the Chief Minister.

The Congress has also said that it will raise the issue of Manipur violence in Parliament's Monsoon Session and want the Prime Minister to tell the country about the actions taken till date to control the violence.

