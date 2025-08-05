Fresh turmoil in PMK as Ramadoss alleges phone hacking amid ongoing rift with son

Chennai, Aug 6 (IANS) A fresh controversy has erupted within Tamil Nadu's Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) after its founder, Dr S Ramadoss, on Tuesday alleged that his mobile phone was illegally hacked at his Thailapuram residence.

This latest accusation deepens the already widening rift between Dr Ramadoss and his son, party leader Dr Anbumani Ramadoss.

The hacking allegation comes close on the heels of an earlier explosive claim made by the PMK patriarch, who had publicly accused his son of planting a secret listening device inside his home.

Dr Ramadoss had even gone so far as to say that "Anbumani is the son who has spied on his father the most in the world".

Following these startling accusations, Dr Ramadoss’s personal assistant filed a formal complaint at the Kottakuppam Deputy Superintendent of Police’s office in Villupuram district.

The complaint alleged that the electronic device in question may have been compromised through a Wi-Fi network.

The ongoing feud between the father and son has sent ripples through the PMK’s internal structure, as both leaders appear to be asserting control and influence within the party.

In response to the allegations regarding the bugging device, PMK Headquarters Secretary Anbazhagan filed separate complaints with both the Kilianur police station and the Villupuram Cyber Crime unit.

Acting on the complaints, an eight-member police team conducted a search of Dr Ramadoss’s residence on July 17.

During the search, they recovered an electronic device, which was later handed over to forensic experts for detailed analysis.

Police officials have confirmed that both complaints — regarding the phone hacking and the alleged bugging — are being investigated simultaneously.

The forensic report is expected to play a crucial role in determining whether any unauthorised surveillance or data breach took place.

The internal conflict in the PMK, particularly between the father and son, has now escalated beyond mere political differences, entering a zone of mutual distrust and surveillance claims. Party insiders fear that the feud could have lasting consequences on PMK’s image and organisational stability ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

