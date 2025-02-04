Fourth track from Dhanush’s directorial NEEK released

Chennai, Feb 4 (IANS) Director Dhanush on Tuesday released Pulla, the fourth single from his upcoming directorial, Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK), which is to hit screens on February 21 this year.

Taking to his timeline on X, Dhanush wrote, “#pulla from #NEEK” and shared the link to the track on YouTube.

The romantic number, which speaks of the pain caused by separation, is sung by a boy longing to get back with his lady love. The song, which has been rendered by G V Prakash, has also been set to tune by him. Lyrics for the song have been penned by Dhanush himself.

It may be recalled that NEEK, which features actors Pavish, Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier, Matthew Thomas, Venkatesh Menon, Rabiya Khatoon and Ramya Ranganathan among others, was originally scheduled to release on February 7 this year.

However, Wunderbar Films chose to push this film's release to February 21 after the makers of Ajith-starrer Vidaa Muyarchi announced that their film would release on February 6.

Directed by actor Dhanush, NEEK is being produced by Dhanush’s parents, Kasthoori Raja and Vijayalakshmi Kasthoori Raja under the banner of his production house, Wunderbar Films. Music for the film is by G V Prakash Kumar while cinematography is by Leon Britto and editing is by G K Prasanna.

Malayalam actress Priya Prakash Warrier will be seen making her debut in Tamil with this film.

Dhanush will be making a guest appearance in a song in the film. Similarly, actress Priyanka Arul Mohan too makes a guest appearance in a song called Golden Sparrow. Incidentally, Golden Sparrow has already emerged a chart buster, with the lyrical video of the peppy number garnering a whopping 133 million views on YouTube.

