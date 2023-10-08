Four minor girls among 5 drown in Bihar's Bhojpur

Patna, Oct 8 (IANS) Five persons including five minor girls are feared dead after they fell into Sone river in Bihar’s Bhojpur district on Saturday evening.

The incident took place in Bahiyara village under Chandi police station of the district when the victims went to the river bank to perform puja on the occasion of Jitiya festival.

Eyewitnesses said that after performing puja, the victims were taking selfies when they lost balance and fell into the river.

The local police and the SDRF team were called at the spot. None of the victims were found till Saturday evening.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.