Four killed, two hurt as vehicle falls from flyover after tyre burst in Kolkata

Kolkata, March 21 (IANS) Four persons were killed and two others seriously injured in a horrific accident on a flyover on the northern outskirts of Kolkata over the Hooghly river, on Friday morning.

According to local police, the accident happened when a small goods truck carrying clothes overturned and fell from the flyover Nivedita Setu, at least 40 feet below, due to a tyre burst.

The local people on witnessing the mishap rushed to the spot and pulled out the six individuals travelling by the goods vehicle, including its driver from inside the truck.

The local police station was informed about the mishap immediately.

The cops arrived and with the help of the local people rushed the six injured individuals to a local hospital.

Four of the six injured passengers were declared “brought dead” at the hospital.

Two others are currently undergoing treatment and their conditions have been reported to be extremely critical.

It is learnt that the goods vehicle was coming from Habra in North 24 Parganas district and its destination was a wholesale garments market at Ankurhati in Domjur block of Howrah district.

The goods vehicle was loaded with the sacks full of clothes and the four deceased persons were sitting on the sacks, as per the statements given by the eyewitnesses to the police.

The vehicle was going at quite a high speed when the tyre burst happened, following which the driver lost control over the steering. Thereafter the vehicle overturned and then fell from the flyover.

The identities of the four deceased persons are yet to surface. The police are trying to track their identities and contact their relatives.

“We hope to get information on the identity of the deceased after we manage to speak to the injured persons who are currently under treatment,” said a local police official.

