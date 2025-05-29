Four killed in road accident in Bihar's East Champaran

Patna, May 29 (IANS) Four persons were killed while four others sustained critical injuries when a speeding three-wheeler collided with a parked truck in East Champaran district on Thursday.

The fatal accident occurred on National Highway 27 near the Mewat Line Hotel under the jurisdiction of the Dumariya Ghat police station.

The deceased belong to the same family and have been identified as Deepak Sah (40), his nephew Yash Raj (20), and two younger boys -- Ritesh (12) and Nitesh (10), who are cousins.

All are residents of Mohammadpur and Bara villages under Kesaria police station limits.

According to the police, the family was returning home in the tempo after attending a wedding ceremony.

Asa Narayan Shah, a resident of Mohammadpur, had just married at a private hotel near Awadhesh Chowk in Motihari.

Following the wedding, the bride and family members were en-route to their home in another vehicle and the deceased who were boarded in the tempo rammed into a stationary truck near the Mewat Line Hotel.

The collision caused panic and chaos at the scene. Eyewitnesses have said that one individual lost his life on the spot while the remaining seven individuals were rushed to Sadar Hospital Motihari.

Three of them succumbed due to multiple injuries in the hospital.

Dumariya Ghat police station in-charge Amit Kumar confirmed the incident, stating that both the tempo and the truck had been seized.

“We have conducted the post-mortem of the deceased and handed over to the families. An investigation into the matter is currently underway. We are making efforts to nab the truck driver who has parked the vehicle on the road. The driver and helper of the truck are at large. An FIR has been lodged against the driver of the truck in Dumaria Ghat police station,” he said.

The condition of the critically injured victims remains serious as doctors continue treatment.

