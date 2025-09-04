Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton ‘shocked’ by ‘hardcore’ penalty ahead of first Ferrari Monza GP

Monza, Sept 3 (IANS) Lewis Hamilton says he was left “shocked” by the five-place grid penalty that will compromise his first Italian Grand Prix as a Ferrari driver this weekend, but insists he is “very motivated” to fight back in front of the Tifosi.

Hamilton, who will start no higher than sixth at Ferrari’s home race, was sanctioned after stewards at Zandvoort ruled he had failed to slow sufficiently for double-waved yellow flags during reconnaissance laps before last Sunday’s Dutch GP.

The incident was not investigated until after the race, which he crashed out of, and the decision to penalise him came hours later. In addition to the grid drop, Hamilton received two penalty points on his FIA Super Licence.

Speaking about the punishment for the first time on F1’s arrival at Monza, Hamilton admitted the timing had been frustrating. “Of course,” he replied when asked if he was unhappy with how late the decision was made.

“I landed back home and then saw that I had got this penalty, and I was really, really shocked, to be honest. But it is what it is. It's obviously not black and white. The fact is, if you look at the [stewards’] report, I did lift, but to their liking not enough, so that's why I guess they're saying not more.”

Hamilton described the sanction as especially severe. “To get the penalty and get penalty points was pretty hardcore, but I learn from it, and there is no point whinging about it, I'll move forward.”

The seven-time world champion acknowledged that the penalty adds an extra hurdle to what was already shaping up to be a tight qualifying session.

“It's going to be challenging this weekend. Qualifying is already so close between us all. So just getting into Q3 is tough, getting in the top five is very, very tough, and on top of that, to be set back five places is not great when you're going into your first Monza GP with Ferrari.”

Still, Hamilton insists he is embracing the challenge. “But it gives me more to fight for, and I'm very motivated to make up those places, regardless.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.