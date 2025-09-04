India and Iceland review progress in areas of mutual interest

Reykjavik, Sep 4 (IANS) Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh held a meeting with Iceland's Foreign Minister Thorgerdur Katrin Gunnarsdottir in Reykjavik on Thursday as they reviewed progress made in bilateral cooperation in various sectors, including trade and investment, renewable energy, geothermal energy and fisheries.

Kirti Vardhan Singh stated that he looks forward to working closely to further strengthen ties with Iceland in the areas of mutual interest and also conveyed India's appreciation for Iceland's strong condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack, that claimed 26 lives and injured several others.

"Pleased to meet H. E Thorgerdur Katrin Gunnarsdottir, Foreign Minister of Iceland in Reykjavík today. Conveyed our appreciation for the strong condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack. Reviewed the progress made in our bilateral cooperation in the areas of trade & investment, renewable energy, geothermal energy and fisheries. We also discussed global and regional issues of geopolitical importance. I look forward to working closely to strengthen our ties with Iceland further in these areas of mutual interest," Kirti Vardhan Singh posted on X following their meeting.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Singh is on a two-day visit to Iceland to attend the second edition of the India-Nordic Track 1.5 Dialogue and deliver the keynote address at the inaugural session. He is scheduled to hold meetings with Icelandic Parliament Speaker and other dignitaries participating in the Dialogue.

Upon arrival in Iceland, Kirti Vardhan Singh in a post on X wrote, "Arrived in the beautiful city of Reykjavik in Iceland for the 2nd edition of the Nordic-India dialogue. Looking forward to having constructive engagements during the Dialogue and bilateral meetings with Icelandic side."

The MEA stated that Kirti Vardhan Singh's visit to Iceland will strengthen bilateral ties as well as the interaction between the strategic and research communities of India and the Nordic countries.

Diplomatic ties between India and Iceland were established in 1972 and resident mission were opened in New Delhi in February 2006 and in Reykjavik in August 2008, according to Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The bilateral ties are underpinned by shared values of democracy, equality, human rights and rule of law. Iceland has also extended support to India's candidature for a permanent membership of the expanded United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

