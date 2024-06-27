Formula 1: Lance Stroll signs contract extension with Aston Martin for 2025 and beyond

Silverstone (UK), June 27 (IANS) Aston Martin have announced that Lance Stroll will continue to race for the team “into the new era of F1 regulations” in 2026, ending speculation over his Formula 1 future.

Stroll has played an important role in the Aston Martin project since he first joined the Silverstone-based team in 2019. He has now completed more than 150 F1 starts, with three podiums to his name.

The extension gives the team an unchanged line-up for a third consecutive season, bringing valuable continuity.

"I'm super happy to have committed to staying with the team for 2025 and beyond. It's amazing to see how far we've come in the last five years; we've grown so much as a team and there's still so much more to look forward to," Stroll said.

Mike Krack, Team Principal, Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team, said: "We are delighted to confirm Lance's future with Aston Martin Aramco. He has played a key role in building this team. His technical feedback, alongside his committed simulator work, has helped contribute to the continuous development of the car each season.

"The consistency and stability of both Lance and Fernando remaining with our team is a great platform to continue to realise our ambitions. We look forward to creating some more incredible memories and achieving further success together," he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.