Formula 1: Jody Egginton bids farewell to Racing Bulls, moves to Red Bull

London, March 10 (IANS) After more than a decade of service, Racing Bulls’ long-standing Technical Director, Jody Egginton, is set to leave his position and transition into a new role as Engineering Director at Red Bull Advanced Technologies.

His new assignment, which begins on April 1, marks the end of a significant chapter in Egginton’s Formula 1 career and the beginning of an exciting new challenge.

Egginton, whose F1 journey began in 1996 as a Junior Designer with Tyrrell, has had an extensive and illustrious career in the sport. Over the years, he has held key positions with multiple teams, including Midland (which later evolved into Spyker and Force India) and Team Lotus.

In 2014, he joined the then Toro Rosso outfit as Head of Vehicle Performance, before rising to Deputy Technical Director in 2017 and ultimately taking over as Technical Director in 2019.

His departure signals a restructuring at Racing Bulls, with his responsibilities now being divided among Chief Technical Officer Tim Goss and Deputy Technical Directors Guillaume Cattelani (Car Performance) and Andrea Landi (Car Design).

Reflecting on his departure, Egginton expressed gratitude for his time at Racing Bulls, acknowledging the invaluable experiences he gained. “Being part of this team for over 10 years has been a fantastic experience for me, providing some very memorable moments,” Egginton said in a statement released by Racing Bulls.

“But after almost 20 years of focusing solely on Formula 1, I feel it’s time for a change. I will have a great remit as Engineering Director of Red Bull Advanced Technologies, and the company currently has an exciting list of projects, so I can’t wait to get started on this new challenge,” he said.

Racing Bulls' Team Principal Laurent Mekies praised Egginton’s contributions, highlighting his role in shaping the team’s technical direction. “As our long-serving Technical Director, he has been instrumental in driving innovation and fostering team growth,” Mekies said.

“I want to thank Jody for his expertise and the important contribution he has made to the team and the company’s upward trajectory. We wish him all the best for this new challenge within the Red Bull family,” he added.

