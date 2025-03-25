Former Spurs defender Jan Vertonghen to hang up his boots at end of season

Anderlecht, March 25 (IANS) Belgian record international and captain of RSC Anderlecht, Jan Vetonghen, is ready to hang up his boots. The former Tottenham Hotspur defender has decided to retire as a professional football player at the end of the current season.

Vertonghen has been playing at the top of European football for over 18 years, appearing in 220 matches for Ajax. He played eight years and 315 matches for Tottenham, two seasons with Benfica, and then in 2022, he made his final move to RSC Anderlecht.

“In recent weeks, it has become clear to me that these will be my last games. This is by no means an easy decision, but it is the right one. I have noticed that it is becoming more and more difficult to prepare myself physically for training sessions and matches, and to show myself as the player I want to be. Not only towards the fans and my fellow players, but also towards myself. That is why I will be stopping after this season," Vetonghen explained.

The central defender has been the captain of the Belgian club for almost three seasons now and has played 77 matches so far in the purple and white shirt. As Vetonghen has done throughout his career, Jan has proven himself to be a true leader, an inspiration, and a rock in defense.

He has also played 157 matches for the Belgian national team, the most in history. As the most capped Belgian player, Jan will go down in the history books as one of the vital cogs of the golden generations of the Red Devils.

His rich career will come to an end at the end of May. Until then, Jan is determined to lead the team into the decisive phase of the competition and the cup final.

“I'm going to give it my all for the last eleven games and hopefully experience a few more great moments with the fans and my teammates. I am very proud of what I have been able to experience and of what I have achieved. I would also like to thank everyone who has supported me all these years from the bottom of my heart," he added.

