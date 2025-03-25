Delhi Congress criticises BJP govt’s maiden Budget

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) Terming it a as “disappointing” first Budget of Delhi’s BJP government, Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav said that it has reduced the capital expenditure to 28 per cent of the total outlay while the Congress government had allocated 34.3 per cent for capital expenditure in the total Budget in 2013-14.

He said that the Rs 1 lakh crore Budget, presented by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in the Assembly on Tuesday, there is just Rs 5,100 crore Budget allocation to fulfil the monthly honorarium of Rs 2,500 promised to every woman.

“The amount is too little to fulfil the expectation of nearly 44 lakh women voters in the Capital,” said Yadav.

He said that though the Chief Minister has announced a Rs 1 lakh crore Budget, the hidden fact is that Rs 9,950 crore will come out of the pockets of the taxpayers to fulfil the BJP’s welfare schemes.

Yadav said that the Chief Minister has termed this Budget as “guided by the principles of B.R. Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,” but the truth is that the Budget is based on false promises to betray the people of Delhi.

Yadav said that the Delhi Budget once again shows that the BJP government at the Centre was treating the people of Delhi in a step-motherly manner as Delhi got just Rs 4391.94 crore grant last time, though the Rekha Gupta government now nurses the hope that the Centre would hike the grant to Rs 7,348 crore, but there was no mention of this grant amount in the recently awarded Union Budget.

He said that the BJP manifesto had also promised free cooking gas cylinders for households during Holi and Diwali, and subsidised cooking gas cylinders for Rs 500 but this promise too has turned out to be hollow as there was no mention of it in the Budget.

