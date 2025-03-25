ED conducts search in PACL money laundering case, seizes key evidence

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED), Delhi Zonal Office, has conducted search operations at three premises in Gurugram in connection with the ongoing investigation into the fraudulent activities of PACL India Limited (PACL) and its associates.

According to the details provided by the agency, the search was carried out under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

In fact, the entire investigation was launched based on First Information Report (FIR) filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Bureau of Serious Fraud Investigation (BSFC), New Delhi, under Sections 120-B (conspiracy) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860.

The case, in fact, involves PACL India Limited, PGF Limited, Nirmal Singh Bhangoo, and several others who are accused of operating fraudulent investment schemes. These schemes, run by these accused, deceived thousands of investors.

According to ED officials, PACL and its directors allegedly defrauded investors of approximately Rs 48,000 crore through these deceptive investment schemes. The search operation on March 23 was focused on the premises of two individuals, Barinder Kaur and Manoj Kumar, both of whom are believed to be close associates of Harsatinder Pal Singh, the son-in-law of the late Nirmal Singh Bhangoo.

The ED arrested Harsatinder Pal Singh on March 21, 2025, in connection with the same case. He was later remanded to the custody of the agency by the Special Court.

During the search operations conducted by the ED sleuths, significant evidence was seized, including digital documents and property records linked to PACL and its directors, as well as members of their families. These documents are expected to play a crucial role in the ongoing investigation into the massive financial fraud.

The ED has stated that further investigation is ongoing, with more actions expected as they continue to probe the depth of the fraudulent activities linked to PACL and its network. Authorities are closely examining the seized materials to trace the illicit funds and assets connected to the accused.

