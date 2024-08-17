Former Manchester United defender Phil Jones announces retirement at 32, eyes coaching

London, Aug 17 (IANS) Former Manchester United defender Phil Jones has announced his retirement from professional football at 32 and is now focusing on a career in coaching. The defender, who last played in a 3-0 win over Brentford a year before leaving Old Trafford at the end of the 2022-23 season, has not seen in action since.

Despite his career being cut short due to persistent injuries, Jones, who earned 27 caps for England, is looking forward to a new challenge in coaching.

“My career ended sooner than I would have liked,” Jones told BBC Radio 5 Live. “I’m trying to stay positive. I’ve completed my A license and I’m eager to dive into coaching. Ultimately, my goal is to manage a team, and I’m determined to achieve that.”

Jones spent 12 years at Manchester United, winning the Premier League title in Sir Alex Ferguson’s final season in 2013. He also claimed the FA Cup in 2016, the League Cup and Europa League in 2017, and the Community Shield in 2011 and 2013.

Having started his career at Blackburn, where he made his senior debut in 2009, Jones reflected on his challenges, saying, “I did everything I could to get back on the field, but the constant rehabs took a toll on me and my family.”

In 2021, Jones spoke about the struggles he faced with injuries and the impact of lockdowns during the Covid-19 pandemic. Last September, he was reportedly involved in Manchester United's youth setup as a coach.

