BJP has no intent to topple Congress-led govt in K'taka: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

Bengaluru, Aug 17 (IANS) Amid charges and accusations by the Congress, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi clarified on Saturday that the BJP has no intention to topple or destabilise the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka.

The Union Minister's statement came against the backdrop of Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot according the sanction to launch an investigation against CM Siddaramaiah in connection with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land scam.

Siddaramaiah and his party leaders have been claiming that the Central government -- unable to "digest the successful implementation of the guarantee schemes" -- has influenced the Governor's office to destabilise the Congress government.

Interacting with the mediapersons in Hubballi on Saturday, Pralhad Joshi said that the voters have given a five-year mandate to the Congress and therefore, the question of toppling the government does not arise.

"The BJP has no plans or thoughts of coming to power by toppling the Congress government. The BJP wants the Congress government to complete its five-year term," the Union Minister, who hails from Karnataka, said.

"If Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is facing corruption allegations, is spotless, he should continue in the position of CM. The BJP has no internal agenda or intentions in this regard," Pralhad Joshi clarified.

According to political observers, the Governor's sanction for probe is a major setback for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Congress government in Karnataka.

CM Siddaramaiah, however, ruled out the possibility of his resignation, emphasising that he would fight the matter legally.

Karnataka Minister for Law H.K. Patil, commenting on the development, said: "The Governor's actions are unconstitutional, lacking in principle, and politically motivated. They have provided a platform for negative developments."

He also recalled that Central ministers Prahlad Joshi, H.D. Kumaraswamy, and Shobha Karandlaje had repeatedly stated that "the Karnataka Congress government will fall within 10 months or 6 months".

"The Governor's actions have exposed the ulterior motive to the people of Karnataka," Patil said.

"Siddaramaiah, elected by a majority of Kannada-speaking people, and the Congress government cannot be undermined by conspiracies. Siddaramaiah has taken a very bold stance against the Central government. He went to the Supreme Court regarding delays in providing drought relief, asserting that our taxes are our right. Due to his criticism of the Central government, politics of revenge are being played against him," Patil added.

