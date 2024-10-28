Football: Skipper Bruno urges Man Utd fans ‘to keep’ good memories of Erik Ten Hag

Manchester, Oct 28 (IANS) Following the news of Manchester United sacking Erik Ten Hag, skipper Bruno Fernandes has thanked the head coach and urged the fans to keep the good memories of the Dutch head coach. “Thanks for everything, boss! I appreciate the trust and the moments we shared together, I wish you all the best. Even knowing the last period hasn’t been great for all of us, I hope you fans can keep with you the good things Erik has done for our club, ”wrote Fernandes on Instagram.

Ten Hag’s immediate dismissal can be attributed to Manchester United’s worst-ever start to a Premier League season which has resulted in the side sitting in 14th place after nine games, Erik Ten Hag has been sacked by the club and will be replaced by assistant manager Ruud Van Nistelrooy, who will be assuming the position of interim head coach until the team brings in a permanent solution.

Alongside Bruno Fernandes. former Manchester United skipper Rio Ferdinand took to posting a video on his YouTube channel ‘Rio Fernandes Presents', the Englishman questioned why Ten Hag’s contract was extended in the summer and whether the team was always planning on promoting Van Nistelrooy to the role of head coach.

"Erik Ten Hag has been sacked as the Man United manager. I look at INEOS and whether they backed themselves into a corner with how they handled things in the summer. In retrospect, I think they’ll look back and think we could have handled stuff differently.

"One win in eight games for Ten Hag and I don’t think he or anyone else is surprised with this. My big thing is, that it’s taken so long, one of the best candidates would have been Thomas Tuchel but he’s gone now.

“Does Ruud come in and be their safety net, was this always the plan for Van Nistelrooy to come in and be the guy to take the reins?” said Ferdinand.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.