K’taka govt decides to give internal reservation to SC community ahead of bypolls

Bengaluru, Oct 28 (IANS) In a major development, on Monday, the Karnataka government decided to provide internal reservation to the SC community ahead of by-elections.

Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs H.K. Patil made the announcement at the Vidhana Soudha after the Cabinet meeting. Describing the decision as a historical step, he stated that it has been decided to form a commission under the retired High Court justice and seek a report.

The decision will be made once the report is received and after analyzing the data and facts. The commission will be asked to submit the report in three months, Patil stated.

The Supreme Court had issued directions to provide internal reservation in the SC category. In this background, a detailed discussion was undertaken in the state cabinet chaired by Siddaramaiah and it has been decided to provide internal reservation within the SC community, Patil stated.

The future recruitments are halted in this backdrop. From this day onwards, if any notification is issued, the decision will be taken based on the report of the retired HC justice, Patil stated.

Prominent Dalit leaders, Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa, Minister for RDPR, IT and BT Priyank Kharge, and Minister for Food K.H. Muniyappa were present in the media briefing and stated that the decision has been taken unanimously.

Minister Mahadevappa stated that internal reservation would be provided as per the directions of the Supreme Court. The terms of reference which will be given to the Commission will clear the doubts and concerns regarding the decision.

Minister K.H. Muniyappa, who raised his voice and staged agitations demanding internal reservation in the SC Category, stated that there is no difference among community leaders and cabinet colleagues regarding the decision.

“I thank Siddaramaiah for taking a historical decision. I feel my decades of struggle have fructified. All Dalit leaders are together in this matter,” he stated.

However, Karnataka BJP has slammed the government and urged the Scheduled Castes (SC) communities, including 101 sub-castes, to “teach a lesson” to the Congress in the upcoming three legislative Assembly by-elections and support the NDA candidates.

