Football: Joshua Kimmich named Germany captain following Gundogan’s retirement

New Delhi, Sep 2 (IANS) Joshua Kimmich has been selected as the new captain of Germany men’s national team. Head coach Julian Nagelsmann announced the decision during a press conference from the team’s training camp in Herzogenaurach on Monday. Kimmich (91 caps) will take over the armband from Ilkay Gündogan, who recently retired from international duty.

“The captain is the one to share the team’s opinions with the coaching staff. Jo was the logical choice, as he is a leader with a strong mentality,” Nagelsmann said in the press conference.

Kimmich has captained Germany on 17 occasions so far. His vice-captains will be Real Madrid’s Antonio Rüdiger and Kai Havertz from Arsenal FC. “The choice of this trio gives us a great mix,” added Nagelsmann.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Germany’s new No.1 following Manuel Neuer’s retirement, will be part of the team council alongside Jonathan Tah, Niclas Fullkrug and Pascal Groß.

“Our team council are very strong and responsible,” said Nagelsmann. “We’ve made good choices; the players were all very pleased and eager to take up their respective roles.”

The UEFA Nation League fixtures against Hungary and Netherlands mark a new era for the German national team. Following the country’s loss against Spain in the quarter-finals of the 2024 European Championship, the first home tournament for Germany since the 2006 FIFA World Cup. Several senior players like Ilkay Gundogan, Manuel Neuer, Thomas Muller and Toni Kroos called curtains to their national careers.

Marc Andre Ter Stegen, who has made a name for himself in the past decade and was widely regarded as a top goalkeeper, was never able to be a regular name in the German national team's starting XI, due to Neuer having occupied the spot, will be hoping to solidify his place in the team.

