Football: Ashley Young, Begovic & Virginia to leave Everton upon season conclusion

Liverpool, May 17 (IANS) Everton have confirmed that Ashley Young and goalkeepers Asmir Begovic and Joao Virginia will be leaving the Club when their contracts expire at the end of the season next month. Manager David Moyes said, “Since my return to the club, I’ve seen what a great professional Ash is and know the leadership qualities he has brought to the squad during his time at Everton. His versatility, experience, and know-how have also been really beneficial to the team and me.

“Asmir and Joao have also worked really hard and conducted themselves impeccably. On behalf of everyone at the Club, I want to thank all three players for their service, and we wish them all the very best for the future,” he said.

Young joined the Blues in July 2023, with his experience, leadership, and versatility proving invaluable over the past two seasons.

Ahead of Sunday's last-ever Premier League match at Goodison Park, Young has made 68 appearances for Everton across several positions, scoring goals against Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Begovic returned to Everton last summer, having previously spent two years with the Blues between 2021-2023, and has made 10 appearances for the Club across those two spells.

Virginia signed for Everton from Arsenal in August 2018, and the 25-year-old has since made a total of eight appearances for the Men’s Senior Team.

Both goalkeepers have provided important competition and support for Jordan Pickford during their time with the Blues.

“This is a complicated situation in many respects, with so many players out of contract this summer. It’s important to me to speak with all of those players, individually, to give them clarity on their situations," Moyes added.

“Lots of factors influence our decision-making, and we’re currently working through that process with the players, which takes time. Some will have clarity by the end of this week, and for others, it may get to next week, but it’s important that it’s handled in the right way.

“We also have five players on loan, and we will let them know their situations in due course," he added.

