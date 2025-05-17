Delhi L-G joins Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh Day celebrations at Raj Niwas

New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) Delhi Lt Governor V.K. Saxena led the statehood day celebrations of Sikkim and Himachal Pradesh at Raj Niwas, recounting the similarities between the two hill states known for natural beauty and tea gardens, an official said on Saturday.

“I greet you all on the 55th statehood day of Himachal Pradesh and 50th statehood day of Sikkim,” he said at the event held on Friday.

In a message on social media platform X, the L-G wrote: “It was a privilege to celebrate alongside the residents of these states, who have significantly enriched Delhi’s economy and cultural fabric. These vibrant states, with their deep-rooted heritage, contribute immensely to the national mainstream, truly reflecting Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiJi’s vision of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat & Viksit Bharat @2047.”

He said that Sikkim, often referred to as the pristine Himalayan Pearl, is renowned for its Siddhesvara Dham, Buddhist heritage, the majestic Kangchenjunga, the Teesta River and its colourful diversity — truly a source of pride for our nation.

The L-G said that Himachal Pradesh, known as the "Dev Bhoomi", is a premier tourist destination celebrated for its breathtaking natural beauty, particularly its Himalayan landscape, rich cultural heritage, diverse adventure activities and delicious fruits.

The event featured mesmerising cultural performances, including the State Anthem of Sikkim, "Jaha Bagcha Teesta Rangeet", the Tamang Selo Dance from Sikkim and a presentation of the Naati dance from Himachal Pradesh. I extend my best wishes to the people of Sikkim and Himachal Pradesh on their Foundation Day!

On Friday, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta led the celebrations of Sikkim Day at the Delhi Secretariat.

The objective of the event organised by the Department of Art, Culture, and Language organised a cultural was to showcase the glorious cultural heritage, lively traditions, and historical legacy of the state of Sikkim, said an official.

Around 20 artistes associated with the Sahitya Kala Parishad presented captivating performances of Sikkim’s folk dances, folk music, and traditional arts, bringing to life the diverse culturally rich of the state, he said.

Chief Minister Gupta said: "A significant number of Sikkim citizens reside in Delhi, contributing remarkably to the progress of not only their state but the entire nation through their hard work, dedication, and diligence."

