Flood situation deteriorates further in Assam, over 24 lakh affected in 30 districts

Guwahati, July 5 (IANS) The current flood situation in Assam has further deteriorated due to relentless rain with over 24.20 lakh people have been affected in 30 of the state's 35 districts, officials said on Friday.

However, according to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) officials, no death due to flood and landslides was reported on Friday.

Till Thursday 52 people, including women, had died due to floods this year in different districts.

The officials said that the flood also submerged over 63,490 hectares of crop areas in 3,518 villages under 30 districts while over 15.28 lakh domestic animals were also badly affected.

The Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger level at Neamatighat, Goalpara, Guwahati, and Dhubri while the Burhidihing, Dikhou, Disang, Dhansiri, Jia-Bharali, Kopili, Barak, Katakhal, Kushiyara river waters are flowing danger level in many places.

To provide shelter for flood-affected over 47,000 men, women and children, the state government has opened around 612 relief camps, while 339 more relief distribution centres are also functioning in different districts.

Besides various NGOs, teams of the National and State Disaster Response Forces have also been deployed for rescue and relief operations.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is regularly reviewing the flood in the state.

After visiting several areas of Dibrugarh district, he said that power supply has been temporarily disconnected in flood-affected areas, as a precautionary measure for public safety, due to widespread waterlogging.

"I visited Tengakhat in Dibrugarh district. Floods have hampered connectivity and homes have been damaged. We are working on a war footing to ensure connectivity is restored at the earliest,” Sarma said in a post on X.

Governor Gulab Chand Kataria also visited the flood-affected Morigaon district and interacted with the people.

Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also visited some flood-hit areas and met affected people. Both Sarma and Sonowal instructed the officials to extend all possible help to flood-hit people. Arrangements have been made by the district administrations to give essential food items, drinking water and medical help.

Like in previous years, a large area of the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) has been submerged and park authorities have intensified vigil to prevent poaching of the wildlife. KNPTR Director Sonali Ghosh said that so far 94 wild animals have been rescued by them and 77 animals drowned in the flood water.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.