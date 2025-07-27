Flood alert along lower Bhavani River in TN's Erode as Bhavanisagar dam nears full capacity

Chennai, July 27 (IANS) A flood alert has been issued for residents living along the banks of the Lower Bhavani River, as the water level in the Bhavanisagar Dam (Lower Bhavani Dam) in Tamil Nadu's Erode district is rapidly rising and is likely to reach 100 feet on Sunday.

According to officials from the Water Resources Department (WRD), the dam recorded a water level of 99.06 feet at 11 a.m. on Saturday, with an inflow of 7,383 cusecs.

The dam’s full capacity is 32.80 tmcft, which corresponds to a water level of 105 feet. Once the level reaches 100 feet -- likely on Sunday morning -- the surplus water will be released into the Bhavani River.

A senior WRD official said the inflow has surged due to persistent rainfall in the dam’s catchment areas, which are expected to continue for the next few days.

“As per standard operating procedure, surplus water must be released when the water level reaches 100 ft in July. We will maintain the level at 100 ft till July 31. From August 1, it can be held up to 102 ft,” he said.

This marks the first release of surplus water from the Bhavanisagar Dam since October 2022.

In the intervening period, water was discharged only for irrigation and drinking purposes. The department warned that the current water discharge of 3,000 cusecs may be increased up to 10,000 cusecs or more, depending on the inflow.

“All people residing along the Bhavani River and in low-lying areas should move to safer locations. Precautionary steps must be taken to safeguard lives and property,” the WRD stated.

Erode District Collector S. Kandasamy has advised the public to stay away from the river.

“People should refrain from bathing, fishing, taking photographs, or allowing livestock into the river,” he said.

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Tiruppur district, water release from the Amaravathi Dam has been increased to 6,950 cusecs.

The dam, which has remained at full capacity for over 45 days, recorded a level of 88.16 feet (3,880 mcft) on Saturday, just short of its maximum of 90 feet (4,047 mcft). The inflow stood at 10,961 cusecs, and the outflow at 12,450 cusecs.

“With inflow likely to rise further, we plan to reduce the dam’s maintenance level to 87.5 feet soon,” a WRD official said.

Authorities continue to closely monitor the situation and urge the public to follow safety instructions.

