Flat selling case: ED seeks additional documents from Nusrat Jahan

Kolkata, Sep 20 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday sought additional documents from Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan with regards to her association with 7 Sense Infrastructure Private Limited, a financial entity accused of duping senior citizens of several crores of rupees by promising them residential flats at reasonable rates.

Sources said that on September 12 when she went to the ED office at Salt Lake in the northern outskirts of Kolkata for interrogation in the matter, she carried a file containing documents and papers relating to her association as the erstwhile director of the said entity.

However, on that day she did not submit all the documents that were sought from her in the matter. So the central probe agency sleuths have now sought further documents from the actress-turned-politician.

According to sources, the documents submitted by Jahan on that day lacks clarity on her association with the said entity as well as income-expenditure details.

Till the filing of the report, there was no reaction from her in the matter.

Jahan faced a prolonged six-hour questioning by the probe officials at the central agency’s Salt Lake office on September 12.

While leaving the ED office, the MP had told the media that she had answered all the queries and was ready to extend all possible cooperation in future if needed.

The accusation against the said financial entity is that they collected several crores of rupees from senior citizens promising them residential flats at lucrative rates.

However, as per the complaint, instead of providing them flats, their money was used for purchase of personal

residential accommodation by the directors, including Jahan.

Jahan has, however, denied allegations and claimed that she took a loan of around Rs 1.16 crore from the said corporate entity, where she resigned in March 2017, and repaid the loan along with interest amounting to over Rs

1.40 crore in March 2017 only.

