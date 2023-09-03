Five murders, 4 molestation cases rock Goa; Oppn targets BJP Govt

Panaji, Sep 3 (IANS) Goa has witnessed five murders, three cases of student molestation by teachers and another man molesting his granddaughter in last one week, with the opposition alleging that Goa has become a soft state for crime while the law and order has collapsed.

The Leader of Opposition (LoP) Yuri Alemao said that the law and order has completely collapsed in the coastal state.

"Goa is now a murder destination under the misrule of the BJP government headed by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. Everyday there are incidents of murders in Goa. Law and Order has completely collapsed," Alemao said.

He sought immediate intervention of the Governor of Goa P.S. Sreedharan Pillai to provide safety for citizens.

"The BJP government has failed in providing safety and security to the people of Goa. There is absolutely no fear in the minds of the criminals who are now on a rampage of committing crimes in Goa. There are repeated incidents of murders, molestations, and attacks on senior citizens. Unfortunately, the police remain clueless. There is complete intelligence failure in the state," Alemao said.

Goa Forward Party MLA Vijai Sardesai said that Goa has become a soft state for crime.

“Series of murders have rocked Goa. People are demanding immediate action and accountability. A wave of alarming murders has recently shaken the state of Goa, leaving the public shocked and deeply anxious. The approach taken by the state government in addressing these crimes will lead to an undesirable culture conducive to further such offences, and contribute to a negative image of Goa,” Sardesai said.

“What is the overarching response of the police to address this alarming surge in crime? I am referring to the broader strategy, not individual cases. The people of Goa are deeply troubled by these crimes. Today, it's migrants who are the victims, but tomorrow it could be our fellow Goans,” he said.

He said that the Home Minister's silence on these crimes is worrying.

“It is imperative that he makes a public statement detailing his plans to address the alarming rise in the crime rate. The Goa Police must shift its focus from revenue generation to tackling crimes effectively,” he said.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant holds the Home portfolio of the state.

According to Sardesai, Goa's crime statistics are alarming, with a conviction rate of just 19.8 per cent as per the National Crime Records Bureau, ranking seventh lowest nationally.

He said that several key measures must be undertaken.

Manoj Parab, President of Revolutionary Goans Party, also attacked the BJP government stating it has miserably failed to control the crimes.

“Goa Home Minister has failed miserably to maintain the law and order in the state. Murders, rapes, kidnapping, molestation, and thefts on the rise. Government is busy selling Goa and Goa’s land. BJP’s politics has no time for the welfare of the people,” Parab said.

Cases

Goa Police on Friday arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly killing his girlfriend after she broke up with him. The accused has been identified as Fakir aka Prakash Chunchwad from Porvorim.

After killing his girlfriend Kamakshi Shankar Uddapnov (30), the accused dumped her body at Amboli Ghat in neighbouring Maharashtra, around 80 km from the crime spot.

In another case, a 22-year-old Sadiq Bellari, was found dead in his own house at Davorlim in South Goa. Police has arrested two persons from Karnataka regarding the case.

Last Wednesday, a scrap collector was killed in Bicholim allegedly by his wife and her kin, with whom she reportedly had an illicit relationship. Both the accused were arrested within eight hours of committing the crime.

On the same day, a man from Jharkhand was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife in Banastarim in South Goa, suspecting her of an extramarital affair.

In South Goa, two cases of molestation of students by their teachers have been registered, while one has been registered in North Goa. Also one septuagenarian man was booked for allegedly molesting granddaughter in South Goa.

