Five cyber criminals held in Bihar's Nawada

Patna, Aug 1 (IANS) The Bihar Police on Wednesday arrested five cyber criminals during a raid at a village in Nawada district, officials said.

The accused were operating from a park in Chakway-Balwapar village under the Warsaliganj police station area.

During the raid, police recovered nine mobile phones and leaked personal documents of several people.

The arrested individuals were identified as Pankaj Kumar, Rohit Kumar, Rajpal Kumar, Rahul Kumar, and Rohit Kumar, all natives of Warsaliganj.

An official said that police were investigating some cases related to cyber frauds and got a tip-off about some cyber criminals operating from Chakway village, who defraud people by posing as employees of a private finance company.

"Accordingly, a special team was constituted following the direction of the district SP, and we raided the place. Upon seeing the police team approaching, they tried to flee. We chased them and managed to nab five of them, while others escaped," said Mahesh Kumar Chaudhary, the SDPO of the Pakribarawa subdivision of Nawada district, who led the team.

The accused confessed that they have cheated many people across the country, the official said.

