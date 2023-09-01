Five cattle smugglers held in UP, 38 bulls recovered

Sonbhadra (UP) Sept 1 (IANS) Five alleged cattle smugglers have been arrested on Thursday and 38 bulls that were being transported from Madhya Pradesh to Jharkhand were recovered from their possession, police said on Friday.

The five men were arrested from near Hathinala area by a police team but two of their accomplices managed to flee the spot.

The arrested men have been identified as Vijay Gaur, Om Prakash Gaur, Sadhu Gaur, Asharfi Prasad and Sher Singh, police said.

Additional SP Kalu Singh said that 38 bulls being taken from Madhya Pradesh to Jharkhand were also recovered from them.

The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the IPC and the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act.

Police said a detailed probe on the matter is underway.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.