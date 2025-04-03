Five Bangladeshi nationals pushed back for infiltration attempt: Assam CM

Guwahati, April 3 (IANS) At least five persons were pushed back to Bangladesh by Assam Police on the charges of illegal infiltration, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday.

These five Bangladeshi nationals entered Indian territory by crossing the border unlawfully in the Sribhumi district of Assam. They were first arrested by security personnel and later pushed back to the neighbouring nation.

Taking to X, Chief Minister Sarma wrote, “5 Illegal Infiltrators Apprehended and Deported. In a strong and decisive move against illegal infiltration, @sribhumipolice apprehended 5 Bangladeshi nationals and pushed them back across the border.”

Five Bangladeshi nationals were identified as Md. Iman Miya, Md. Naim Ahmed, Miyazaki Muhammad Rasel, Abdul Kalam Miya and Md. Munna.

Earlier, the Chief Minister said: “We have put the security forces on high alert at the international border following the unrest in Bangladesh to check infiltration. The police have detected a good number of illegal immigrants on a daily basis along the international border; however, no Hindu infiltrator from Bangladesh was arrested in the last five months.”

The Chief Minister argued that the Hindu community people have immigrated from Bangladesh 30 or 40 years ago, and the rest of the people have been living in the neighbouring country for different reasons.

“Most of the Hindu community people who had the desire to cross the border and come to India had come here 30 or 40 years ago. The rest of the minority people have been living in Bangladesh despite facing large-scale atrocities in the neighbouring country. I guess they have their own reasons for staying there - maybe a love for the soil or patriotism towards Bangladesh,” he said.

Sarma also stated that the Bangladeshi infiltration spiked up in the last few months due to the collapse of the textile industry in the neighbouring country, leaving many jobless there.

He stated that the economy of Bangladesh has collapsed due to unrest, and the majority of the community people were more affected than the minority section.

“So far, we have arrested around 1000 Bangladeshi people in the last few months. They were pushed back immediately after their arrest,” the CM mentioned.

He also attributed the illegal infiltration to incentives offered by a few textile industry owners in India.

