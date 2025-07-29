For first time in history, war stopped but was announced by US President: Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday attacked PM Modi over the ceasefire on ‘Operation Sindoor’ and questioned the success and aim of India’s military retaliation on Pakistan.

Delivering a fiery speech in Lok Sabha, the Congress leader took a dig at the Centre's handling of ceasefire talks, referencing the sudden halt in ‘Operation Sindoor’.

“For the first time in history, war stopped, and our government didn’t announce it—United States President Trump did. What does that say about our leadership?” she emphasised.

Further, she raised concerns about Pakistan gaining influence at the global stage post-Sindoor. She was referring to Pakistan’s elevation as Vice Chair of the UN Counter-Terrorism Committee and Chair of the Taliban Sanctions Committee in June, weeks after the April 22 Pahalgam attack, followed by the Indian Army’s Operation Sindoor.

“If our operation was a success, how did this happen? Who takes responsibility?” she questioned.

Speaking of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi’s speech on Monday, she said, “When Gaurav Gogoi asked Defence Minister Rajnath Singh about responsibility, Home Minister Amit Shah was smiling.”

Taking a jibe at the ruling party for their consistent attacks on Gandhi family members, from Nehru to Indira Gandhi and even to Priyanka’s mother Sonia Gandhi, she said, “The ruling party leaders are making comments on the tears of my mother…. Let me tell you… My mother cried when my father was assassinated. I know that pain. But true leadership isn’t just about taking credit. It’s about accepting failure, too.”

Ending her address, she read out the names of all 25 Indians whom those terrorists killed on April 22, and this triggered a brief uproar in the House, with opposition members thumping desks and shouting ‘Indians’ while ruling party MPs continued to call those victims as ‘Hindus’.

However, Gandhi's speech is likely to resonate as a powerful call for accountability in an increasingly securitised Kashmir.

