First look of Prabhas from ‘The Raja Saab’ unveiled ahead of his birthday

Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) Actor Prabhas will turn a year older on October 23. Ahead of his birthday, the makers of his next film, ‘The Raja Saab’, have released a special advance birthday poster featuring the actor.

The poster has sent fans into a frenzy, sparking celebrations across social media and igniting excitement throughout the internet. Sharing the poster, the makers also hinted that the teaser of the film will be revealed on the actor's birthday, October 23. In their post, they wrote, “Cool composure with a presence that dominates. The King of Swag is here to bring you a MASSIVE treat with his UNMATCHED AURA. Stay tuned to welcome him in a KING-SIZED way on 23rd Oct.” The latest poster shows Prabhas in a stylish urban outfit and black sunglasses. He strikes a pose that radiates confidence and charisma. Interestingly, as Prabhas approaches his 45th birthday, the actor received wishes from his Japanese fans in Tokyo. A video that is doing the rounds on social media features a fan from Tokyo sending best wishes to him ahead of his birthday celebration on October 23. After his portrayal of Bhairava in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, Prabhas is set to showcase his versatility by stepping into a completely new genre with ‘The Raja Saab’, a horror-comedy.

According to reports, the team behind ‘The Raja Saab’ is all set to treat Prabhas' fans to something special on his birthday. As the excitement continues to build for the highly anticipated film, this surprise promises to add even more joy to the celebrations.

On a related note,’ The Raja Saab’, directed by Maruthi, stars Malavika Mohanan and Nidhhi Agerwal. Produced by TG Viswa Prasad under the People Media Factory banner, the film is set for a grand theatrical release on April 10, 2025, across five languages: Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

