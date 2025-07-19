First look poster of S J Suryah's 'Killer' released!

Chennai, July 19 (IANS) Well known Tamil film director and actor S J Suryah, who celebrates his birthday on July 20, chose to delight his fans on Saturday by releasing the first look poster of his eagerly awaited upcoming film 'Killer'.

Taking to his X timeline, S J Suryah wrote, "En anbum aaruirumaana fans & friends... Presenting you the #KillerFirstLook as my birthday gift to all of you. Tomorrow morning, all of you keep me in your prayers and I will keep you all in my prayers as always. SJS"

Apart from directing the film, S J Suryah will also be playing the lead in this film. The actor released two posters on Saturday evening. While in the first poster, he is seen carrying the heroine over his shoulder with a pistol in his hand, he is seen holding a shotgun in the second poster with a cross around his neck.

Expectations for the film are high as Killer will mark S J Suryah's return to direction. The director has already got oscar winner A R Rahman onboard his project and the double Oscar winner will be scoring the music of 'Killer'.

S J Suryah also has disclosed that Preethi Asrani, the Marathi actress whose work in the critically acclaimed Tamil film 'Ayothya' came in for much appreciation, would be a part of the film.

Sree Gokulam Movies, the popular production house from the Malayalam film industry, is producing the film.

Sources in the industry claim that the film, the story of which S J Suryah penned during the lockdown, will revolve around a hitman. Sources also add that the film will be an engaging entertainer that will have an adequate amount of action, comedy and romance.

They also claim that while a major portion of the film is to be shot in the country, some parts of it are to be shot in Mexico.

Killer, which is to be made in five languages, will seek to be a pan-Indian film and try to appeal to audiences across the country.

