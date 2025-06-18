First-of-its-kind train action sequence being shot for Ram Charan's 'Peddi'

Hyderabad, June 18(IANS) The unit of director Buchi Babu Sana's eagerly awaited film 'Peddi', featuring actor Ram Charan in the lead, is currently in the process of shooting a first-of-its-kind train action sequence which sources claim will leave audiences spell bound.

Currently, the shoot has shifted to a gigantic set specially erected in Hyderabad, where the intense and breathtaking action sequence is being shot. Sources claim that this will be something that has not been witnessed in Indian cinema before.

The high-octane, big-budget train episode, that promises to raise the bar for action filmmaking in India, has been crafted with exceptional detail by renowned production designer Avinash Kolla. Sources point out that the expansive set for the train stunt is a visual spectacle in itself.

Ram Charan will be seen performing some of the most daring stunts of his career in this sequence, with real risks involved. The shoot of the sequence will continue till June 19.

Action choreography is being helmed by the sensational Nabakanth Master, best known for crafting the iconic cricket shot from the film and for his acclaimed work in 'Pushpa 2'. Currently associated with several high-profile projects, he is now orchestrating what is touted to be the biggest and most ambitious action episode of the movie.

Needless to say, this electrifying stunt sequence is set to be one of the film’s most talked-about highlights and a major crowd-puller when it hits the big screen.

Sources add that Ram Charan has completely immersed himself in his role and is putting in his best efforts to bring director Buchi Babu Sana's grand vision to life.

The title glimpse has already made a significant impact at the national level. More than just a cricket or sports drama, the film promises a wide range of elements that will be a treat to watch on the big screen, thanks to the expansive scope of its story.

The movie is being mounted on a massive scale, with Venkata Satish Kilaru producing under his banner, Vriddhi Cinemas, and leading production houses Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings presenting it.

The production of this film is progressing smoothly, right on schedule. It may be recalled that the team recently wrapped up filming some crucial scenes along with a massive action block, all set against an impressively built village backdrop. Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady, while Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma are the other prominent cast.

R Rathnavelu is in charge of cinematography, while Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman is scoring music. Editing is by National Award-winning technician Navin Nooli, while production design is by Avinash Kolla.

The movie is scheduled for release on March 27, 2026, on Ram Charan’s birthday.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.