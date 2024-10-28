Firing stops in J&K’s Akhnoor, operation continues (Ld)

Jammu, Oct 28 (IANS) After the Army and security forces engaged terrorists in a sustained gunfight on Monday in the Akhnoor area of Jammu district, officials said the firing has stopped but the operation continued.

“For the past half an hour firing in the Battal area of Akhnoor has stopped. The terrorists seem to have shifted to the nearby forest area. The operation continues,” the officials said.

Earlier in the day, terrorists tried to ambush an Army vehicle in the Akhnoor area after which the encounter started there.

“The ambush attempt by the terrorists failed after which a cordon operation was started in the area. Firing exchanges have now started between the terrorists and the security forces. All exit points of the terrorists have been sealed. Reinforcements have been rushed to the area”, officials said earlier.

Following orders from their handlers across the border, terrorists have increased their activities in Jammu and Kashmir following the peaceful, people-participative Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

Last Thursday, terrorists attacked an Army vehicle in the Botapathri area of Gulmarg killing two Army soldiers and two civilian porters. Another soldier injured in this attack succumbed to critical injuries the next day taking the toll of people killed in the Botapathri attack to five.

The Botapathri attack on the Army vehicle happened in a usually militancy-free area of the Valley. Gulmarg and its upper reaches like Botapathri are thronged by tourists and the place has been a choice destination for nature lovers.

On October 20, terrorists attacked a private infrastructure company’s workers' camp in the Gagangir area of Ganderbal district.

In that dastardly attack carried out by two terrorists, seven people were killed, including six non-local workers and a local doctor.

The attack was carried out on innocent, unarmed workers engaged in building a tunnel at Z-Morh on Srinagar-Leh national highway. Once completed, the tunnel will make Srinagar-Sonamarg an all-weather road and also make the tourist resort of Sonamarg an all-season tourist destination. The tunnel from Z-Morh to Sonamarg will help the local economy and also generate employment for the local youth.

