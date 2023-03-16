Firecracker explosion: Stalin announces Rs 3L relief to families of victims

Chennai, March 16 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has announced a solatium of Rs 3 lakh to the families of two women, who died in the firecracker blast in Dharmapuri on Thursday.

The Chief Minister also announced a solatium of Rs 1 lakh to the injured person.

An explosion took place at a firecracker unit in Nagadasampatti village in Dharmapuri district.

Two women, K. Muniammal (65) of Nagadasampatti village and B. Palaniammal (50) of Salem, died in the explosion. P. Sivalingam (47) suffered grievous injuries and was admitted to Dharmapuri district hospital.

A fourth person, Chinna Ponnu escaped unhurt as he had gone outside the room in which the explosion took place.

Police said the firecracker unit of 15ft by 15ft had a cement roof and was owned by R. Saravanan. According to the police, the fire was caused by friction when the workers were working with an inflammable chemical.

Police sources told IANS that they were checking whether the unit has a valid licence, but added that the unit was functioning around the clock.

