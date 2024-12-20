FIR against Rahul Gandhi diversion tactic of BJP: Telangana CM

Hyderabad, Dec 20 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday termed the First Information Report (FIR) registered against Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi as a "diversion tactic "of the BJP.

The Chief Minister alleged that BJP registered an FIR against the Congress leader for defending the legacy of Babasaheb B. R. Ambedkar.

“This FIR is a diversion tactic in response to Rahul ji protesting against the Union Home Minister, for his highly objectionable words about our beloved and revered icon, Dr Ambedkar,” the Chief Minister said in a post on ‘X’.

“With 26 FIRs already against him, Rahul ji will fight against the divisive agenda of BJP tirelessly. Sadly, the Delhi Police has not acted against BJP leaders who physically attacked our women MPs,” he added.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Y. S. Sharmila has also alleged that BJP is trying hard to divert public attention from Amit Shah’s remarks on Ambedkar.

“The incidents that took place in Parliament on Thursday are proof of this. The BJP and the RSS have always been against Ambedkar. That is why they want to erase the memories of Ambedkar,” the Congress leader said.

Sharmila said that they were demanding the resignation of Amit Shah from the Union Cabinet and an apology from him for his remarks but BJP started a new drama.

In a post on ‘X’, she alleged that BJP MPs blocked and pushed Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi when they were going into the Parliament. She said that Kharge fell down in this scuffle.

“It is indeed atrocious that BJP MPs, like rowdies, are holding sticks and preventing Congress MPs from entering the House. They are the ones who are blaming Rahul Gandhi. Their behaviour is a blot on democracy,” Sharmila said.

The APCC President said that the Centre’s notices to ‘X’ to delete the video of Amit Shah's comments on Ambedkar make it clear that they have made a mistake.

Alleging that the BJP's real thoughts on Ambedkar have come out in the form of Amit Shah's comments, Sharmila said that BJP is constantly insulting Ambedkar, a great man who drafted the Constitution of the country and changed the lives of crores of Dalits and oppressed people. The Congress party will continue to fight against the saffron mob to protect the Constitution written by Ambedkar, she added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.