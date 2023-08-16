FIR against Assam BJP president for unfurling inverted Tricolour

Guwahati, August 16 (IANS) An FIR has been lodged against Assam BJP president Bhabesh Kalita for allegedly unfurling the Tricolour upside down at the party headquarters in Guwahati during Independence Day celebrations.

According to police sources, three persons lodged the complaint at the Nagaon Sadar police station on Tuesday evening accusing Kalita of engaging in treasonous activity.

They claimed that the state BJP leader was aware of the fact that the Tricolour was placed upside down and despite that he hoisted it.

When it was pointed out that the flag had been raised upside down, the situation was fixed.

Reacting to the incident, Kalita told IANS on Wednesday: “The party workers who were in charge of hoisting the flag were ignorant that it was set upside down. Because of this, it unfolded inverted without our knowledge.”

