Fiji military, police to jointly combat drug trafficking

Suva, Feb 23 (IANS) The Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) and the Fiji Police Force plan to form a joint task force aimed at fighting drug trafficking across the country.

The RFMF and the Fiji Police Force have agreed to establish a collaborative joint operations capacity, with planned exercises targeting the identification, disruption, and dismantling of drug operations in high-risk areas nationwide.

A high-level meeting was held between RFMF Commander Major General Ro Jone Kalouniwai and Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu at RFMF Headquarters.

The two sides have held a high-level meeting, discussing strategies to address the rising issue of drug-related crimes, reported Fiji Broadcasting Corporation on Sunday.

Leaders of both sides agreed to work together on targeted operations to dismantle drug operations in high-risk areas.

The new task force will focus on identifying and disrupting drug trafficking networks, with joint operations set to begin soon, aiming to clean up drug-infested areas and improve public safety.

Major General Kalouniwai emphasised the military's strong support for the Police Force in this effort, highlighting their readiness to assist in maintaining national security.

Commissioner Tudravu welcomed the strengthened partnership with the RFMF, underscoring the significance of inter-agency collaboration in effectively combating the illicit drug trade that threatens our society.

The formation of a newly established joint task force signifies a concerted effort to launch targeted operations to eradicate drug-infested areas across Fiji.

Both leaders stand united in their resolve to safeguard the safety and well-being of all Fijians through this collaborative initiative, demonstrating a shared commitment to ensuring a safer and more secure future for our nation.

According to media reports, Fiji is battling with a drug crisis and local authorities are struggling to contain the flow and use of hard drugs by locals, particularly young people.

