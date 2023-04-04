FIFA launches new mobile game called 'AI League'

San Francisco, April 4 (IANS) Football's global governing body FIFA has launched a new mobile game called 'AI League' which is now available on Android in open beta.

According to The Verge, the game with an iOS version is also in the works.

AI League, created by the New Zealand-based game studio Altered State Machine, is defined as a "4-on-4 casual football game played between AI-controlled characters, with player input at fun and tactical moments".

Moreover, the report said that the players act as the coach and owners of their AI teams, with each AI footballer given unique AI traits that define their strengths and weaknesses.

They can also collect and trade characters to create a team with their favourite talent combinations.

FIFA earlier announced the AI League as part of a slate of Web3 experiences to lead its post-EA future.

However, EA (Electronic Arts) and FIFA have now officially separated.

Further, the report mentioned that surprisingly, the game is named after the 2022 men's World Cup in Qatar, which took place last year, rather than the 2023 women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, which begins this summer.

Meanwhile, EA is laying off around 6 per cent of its workforce amid global macroeconomic uncertainties.

According to reports, EA had about 13,000 employees last year, which means a 6 per cent cut could cut around 780 jobs.

