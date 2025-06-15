FIFA Club WC: 'Focus on keeping the ball, opportunities will fall', Miami winger Cremaschi reveals Messi's advide to team in half-time

Mimai, June 15 (IANS) Inter Miami winger Benjamin Cremaschi lauded his side's second-half performance against Al Ahly in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 opener and revealed what star player Lionel Messi said to his troops at half-time to inspire the improved second-half display.

The Egyptian side Al Ahly and Major League Soccer powerhouse Inter Miami kicked off the global showpiece with an action-packed 0-0 draw at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday (IST).

"He told us to have long possessions with the ball as the midfield was open. He told us to focus on just keeping the ball... opportunities are going to fall. That's what we did and we had a better second half," Cremaschi was quoted by FIFA.

Cremaschi believes that his side proved they belonged in the global showpiece as they tested goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy after the break and held their own against one of the most dominant clubs in Africa.

"I think we had a pretty good second half. I think if we play how we did in the second half, then we could be a part of this tournament. Obviously, it's complicated to say after one game but we're happy with how we played," Cremaschi said

There was a packed house at the Hard Rock Stadium for the showpiece game. For Cremaschi, who grew up in South Florida, it was an especially meaningful experience. "The atmosphere was amazing. Being from Miami, it's amazing to see stadium like this so I'm super-happy about that," he said.

In the first half, Inter Miami survived waves of Al Ahly pressure thanks to keeper Oscar Ustari, who made five saves to keep the Herons level at half-time.

Al Ahly needed the steady hands of goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy to escape an equally lively second half. In the 51st minute, Tadeo Allende pounced on a loose ball in the box but saw his left-footed shot smothered by El Shenawy.

The Al Ahly keeper came up big late, turning away Fafa Picault’s close-range header in the 85th minute and making two more saves in stoppage time, including a leaping stop on Lionel Messi’s long-range curler that was headed for the top corner.

Reflecting on the match, Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano said, "We were much better than them, we moved a lot in transition and controlled the game and we had chances to score and win the game. Football is like that, maybe in the first half they had some chances too. Obviously we wanted to win because we know how important it is to start with a win, but I’m happy with the platform."

Both teams play their next Group A matches on June 20 (IST). Inter Miami will face FC Porto at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, while Al Ahly will meet Palmeiras at MetLife Stadium outside New York City.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.