FFI invites applications for India’s official entry to 96th Oscars

Mumbai, Aug 15 (IANS) The Film Federation of India (FFI) -- the country’s apex body of all film associations -- has invited applications from Indian films which could go as the official entry to the 96th Academy Awards this year, an official said here on Tuesday.

FFI President Ravi Kottarakara said that the entries are open for 25 days -- from August 15 to September 10 -- for this year’s Oscars nominations.

“India is on the cusp of another amazing year in the films and entertainment space and our movies are making a mark at various international platforms, including the Oscars. Last year, films like ‘RRR’ and ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ brought glory to India at the Academy Awards,” Kottarakara said.

Soon, he said the FFI will nominate a chairman of the jury for the Oscars entry along with other big names from the creative field who will be part of the jury.

The jury will conduct a closed viewing of all the films that would apply for this year’s Oscars nomination between September 15 and September 25 in Chennai, and decide the country’s final entry which will be announced on September 26.

Kottarakara also called upon filmmakers to participate in large numbers to get nominated as India’s official entry to the 96th Oscars for which the FFI will provide all help.

Among the requirements for the International Film Feature category of Oscars, the films must be released between December 1, 2022 and October 31, 2023, and must be publicly exhibited for at least seven consecutive days in a commercial theatre.

