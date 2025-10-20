FBI Director Patel, US lawmakers extend wishes on Diwali

Washington, Oct 20 (IANS) A leading member of the Donald Trump administration, along with prominent lawmakers from both the Democratic and Republican parties, have conveyed their wishes on the occasion of Diwali.

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel on Monday extended Diwali greetings to people across the world, calling it a celebration of the triumph of good over evil.

“Happy Diwali - celebrating the Festival of Lights around the world, as good triumphs over evil. A very Happy Diwali to all,” Patel said in a post on X.

Patel, who became the first Indian-American to lead the FBI, took his oath of office earlier this year with his hand on the Bhagavad Gita. His appointment marked a historic moment for the Indian-American community in the United States.

In his message, Patel acknowledged the global observance of Diwali, one of the most significant festivals for Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, and Buddhists. The festival symbolises the victory of light over darkness and good over evil.

Diwali is celebrated with traditional lamps, sweets, and family gatherings in India and by millions of people around the world, including the large Indian diaspora in the United States.

Another leading Republican leader and the candidate for the Governor of Ohio, Vivek Ramaswamy also posted his wishes on X.

“Happy Diwali! May the light prevail over darkness,” he wrote.

Greg Abbot, the Governor of Texas, celebrated Diwali at his mansion in the city of Austin over the weekend. The event was attended by India’s Consul General DC Manjunath.

The Consulate General of India in Houston posted on X, “Diwali 2025 celebrations at the Governor’s Mansion in Austin, Texas! Heartfelt thanks to Governor. @GregAbbott_TX for continuing this beautiful tradition of celebrating Diwali with the Indo-American community, spreading the spirit of light, unity, and togetherness.”

Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna and Republican Congressman Pete Sessions conveyed their Diwali greetings, while Republican Brian Fitzpatrick and Democrat Suzan DelBene joined community celebrations marking the festival.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.