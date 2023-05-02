Farm women union to boycott AAP, BJP in Jalandhar bypoll

Jalandhar, May 2 (IANS) The Mahila Kisan Union, a member of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, on Tuesday announced to boycott the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP during the by-election in the Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency as they failed to safeguard the interests of farmers and labourers.

The union said they have cheated the peasants at every step and did not implement the demands of the farmers even after agreeing to them. "Both the political parties should be taught a lesson by giving them a crushing defeat in this election."

Mahila Kisan Union president Rajwinder Kaur Raju said the world is aware of oppressive policies of the BJP and its leaders during the farmers' protest against implementation of "black agricultural laws". Even after accepting written demands of the farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not yet implemented them and not given any relief to about 750 farmers, who died during the year-long agitation.

The entire farming community and farm labourers were opposing the pro-corporate party.

Taking a dig at the ruling party in Punjab, the woman farmer leader said this novice outfit "is using the name of martyr Bhagat Singh but it is far away from the ideology of Shaheed-e-Azam".

She said despite giving assurances in dozens of meetings with farmer organizations during the last one year, various ministers, including the Chief Minister, have not fulfilled any major demand till date.

The farmer leader declared that the Mahila Kisan Union would boycott the AAP and the BJP during the by-election and appeal to all voters to vote for any other party so that both these parties should be taught a lesson.

